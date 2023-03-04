Thrust on ensuring marriage registration properly to build happy society



GAIBANDHA, Mar 3: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for ensuring marriage registration properly to build a happy and prosperous society.



"As marriage registrars, they have the responsibilities to make the society free from early marriage, early pregnancy, and polygamy and child oppression", they said.



They made the comments while they were addressing an internal day-long workshop on enhancing the professional skills of Muslim marriage, divorce registrars and Hindu marriage registrars at the hallroom of district registrar of the town here on Thursday.



Meer Mahbub Mehedi, district registrar formally inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.



Then, the experienced and knowledgeable senior Muslim and Hindu marriage registrars of sub-registrar offices here conducted the workshop as the trainers while Sadar Upazila Sub-Rregistrar Razab Ali Sarker moderated the function.



District Registrar Meer Mahbub Mehedi, in his concluding speech, urged the participants to follow the Shariah law and the country's rule of law appropriately at the time of performing their professional duties.



He also asked them to verify the birth registration certificates carefully before the marriages and sought their whole-hearted cooperation to solemnize smart marriages to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Around 100 marriage and divorce registrars coming from seven upazilas of the district took part in the workshop.

