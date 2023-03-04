200 detained on different charges in nine dists

A total of 200 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Chapainawabganj, Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Jhenidah and Bhola, in recent times.



RAJSHAHI: A total of 150 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.



Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested eight people on various charges in the city.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.



Among the arrestees, five had warrant and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.



Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining four were arrested on various charges.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.



Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.



Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, two were drug addicts and the remaining nine were arrested on various charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 27 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.



Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining eight were arrested on various charges.



However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.



Meanwhile, police, in a drive, detained four members of a kidnapper gang from a house in Hetermkha area of the city early Saturday.



Police also seized a number of lethal weapons from their possession during the drive.



The arrested persons are: Arefin Ahad Khan Sany, 42, Mustaque Ahmed Fahim, 22, Parvej Zaman, 27 and Sabbir Sarker, 25. All of them are the residents of the same area.



Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Additional Commissioner of RMP Bijoy Basak conducted a drive in Hetermkha area of the city at around 4:30 am on Saturday, and arrested them from their respective houses.



On February 12, the gang kidnapped one Delwar Hossain and demanded Tk 20 lakh as ransom. Afterwards, they released him after receiving Tk 50,000 as ransom.



Later on, Delwar lodged a complaint with the DB of RMP. Quoting their confessional statement, Bijoy Basak said they were involved in kidnapping people and collecting money from them as ransom for a long time.



On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 27 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.



Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining eight were arrested on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 17 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.



Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.



Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the remaining one was arrested on another charge.



Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.



BOGURA: Two passengers have been detained with four bags of human skeletons during a search on board a bus in Sherpur Upazila of the district.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman Khandker has said police and Bogura District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) were conducting regular searches on board the passenger buses at Ghoga Battala on the Bogura-Dhaka highway at around 8 am on Wednesday. At that time, two passengers of a Dhaka-bound bus were arrested along with four bags full of human bones.



OC Ataur Rahman Khandker said two bus passengers were arrested along with 440 bones from different parts of human bodies at Sherpur in Bogura.



The two arrested persons are: Rashed Khan of Gamaria Village, and Belal Hossain, a resident of Paschim Gamaria Village under Dewanganj Upazila of Jamalpur District.



Under primary questioning, Rashed said his father-in-law's house is at Bonmaricha Village in Sherpur. He went Sariakandi in Bogura early Wednesday morning along with his associate Belal Hossain, and brought the human bones. Then they got on board a Dhaka-bound bus from Sherpur with the human bones.



"It is being anticipated that an organized gang of thieves have stolen the human skeletons from different graves.



However, a case has been filed against the two detained passengers with Sherpur PS, OC Ataur Rahman Khandaker added.



SATKHIRA: Members of the Burigoalini Forest Office of Satkhira Range have arrested eight fishermen for illegally catching crabs in the Sundarban during breeding season.



They were arrested from Kalirkhal area of the Sundarban at around 3am on Sunday.



The arrested fishermen are: Md Abdul Karim, Al-Mamun Islam, Nazrul Islam, Yarul Islam, Md Noor Islam, Abu Hasan Gain, Md Rabiul Islam and Shajahan Ali. All of them are residents of No 9 Sora Village under Gabura Union in the upazila.



It was known that the forest workers led by Burigoalini Forest Station Officer Nur Alam conducted a drive in Kalirkhal area of the Sundarban, and arrested the fishermen. During this time, the forest workers have also seized 4 fishing boats and 300 kg of crabs from their possession.



Satkhira Range Assistant Conservator of Forests AKM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested persons were produced before the court after filing of a case aganist them.



BAGERHAT: Twenty-five leaders and workers of BNP were detained by police following a road march in the district on Saturday morning.



BNP leaders said the detained leaders and workers included Central Assistant Publicity Secretary Krishibid Shamimur Rahman Shamim, District BNP Convener Engr ATM Akram Hossain Talim, and former president of District BNP MA Salam.



The party sources said the BNP leaders and workers started road march at around 9am as part of the central programme at Puran Bazar crossing area in the city where police obstructed them to observe their programmes. Later on, Krishibid Shamim, MA Salam and other leaders and workers took refuge at the house of MA Salam's Muniganj house. Police arrested several leaders and workers from the house. On the other hand, District BNP Convener Engr ATM Akram Hossain Talim was arrested from Puran Bazar area.



Meanwhile, Bagerhat District BNP's Joint Convener Dr Sheikh Faridul Islam said a press conference was convened in protest against the arrest of BNP leaders and workers by police. "Police have barred our peaceful programmes. They have arrested many of our leaders and workers from different places."



Bagerhat District BNP Member Secretary alleged that police had surrounded the press club. Police would arrest other leaders and workers once they came out of the press club.



Bagerhat Additional Superintend of Police (Admn) Md Asaduzzaman said, "Though BNP was asked not to bring out any road march for the sake of security, they brought out the road march violating the directive. We have learned that the party's leaders and workers had planned to commit subversive acts. Because of it, we have arrested 20 to 25 leaders and workers of the party to maintain law and order."



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested four alleged members of a juvenile gang from Kallyanpur in Chapainawabganj Municipality recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Raihan Ali, 28, Md. Nahid Hasan, 26, Md.Fazar Sheikh, 19 of Kallyanpur and Md. Ratul Islam, 20 of Lakherajpara area under the municipality.



RAB sources said a special operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in a Chatal under Nayagolahat Kallyanpur area at around 9:10 pm on February 24, and nabbed them with sharp weapons, drugs and drug-taking instruments.



Later on, the elite force handed them over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar PS with a case.



They were involved in various crimes like theft, snatching and other anti-social activities, the RAB sources added.



JASHORE: Members of RAB arrested a woman, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in a drug smuggling case, from Benapole area under Sharsha Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Lili Begum, 60.



RAB-3 Commander Lt Colonel Arif Mahiuddin said Lili Begum, 60, is a member of drug trader's syndicate in Benapole area of Jashore.

She brought heroin through border area and sold those to different areas of the country including Jashore.



A case under the Narcotic Control Act was filed in 1990.



She remained absconding since the prosecution started and had been run her illegal business in the country.



Later on, she was arrested on February 24 last. However, legal action has been taken against the convict, the RAB official added.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB arrested six suspected members of Myanmar's rebel armed organization 'Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army' (ARSA) from Moynarghona Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.



The arrestees are: ARSA members Mohammad Arab, 24, Mohammad Nuru, 31, Mohammad Yunus, 33, Mohammad Harun, 28, Hamid Hossain, 22, and Hafizul Amin, 25.



Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (Legal and Media) of RAB-15, said they had information that some ARSA members, equipped with weapons, took position near M-18 Sub Block of Camp-18's Main Block-E of Maynarghona of Palangkhali Union of Ukhiya at the night of February 23. A RAB team conducted a drive there, and arrested the six people.



Locally made one-shooter gun and three bullets were also recovered during the operation, said the official.



A case has been lodged with Ukhiya PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 10 gold bars from Jadabpur border of Maheshpur Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested person is Abdul Hadi, 36, son of Shamsur Rahman, a resident of Salkon Village of Sharsha Upazila in Jashore District.



BGB-58 Commander Lt Colonel Masud Parvez Rana in Maheshpur said acting on tip-off, a BGB patrolling team conducted drive in Jadabpur border area of Maheshpur Upazila of the district on February 24 last.

The BGB members then arrested Abdul Hadi.



The team also recovered 10 gold bars from his possession during the drive.



Later on, the arrested person was handed over to Maheshpur PS after filing of a case against him, the BGB official added.



MONPURA, BHOLA: Police arrested three members of an organized cattle thieves' gang along with three stolen cows from Monpura andc Char Fasson upazilas in the district recently.



They were arrested from Char Faijuddin area under Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila recently.



The law enforcers have also recovered three stolen cows from Dakshin Aicha area under Char Fasson Upazila in the district following the statement taken from the arrested trio.



The arrested persons are: Babul Bepari, 45, and Lokman, 25, residents of Ward No. 7 Char Faijuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in Monpura Upazila, and Sohag, 25, son of Jamal, hails from Ward No. 8 Dakshin Aisha area in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.



Police sources said Babul, Lokman and Sohag are active members of an organized cattle thieves' gang in the district.



They stole three cows from Dakshin Aicha area at Char Fasson recently, and sold those animals to Monpura Upazila of the district.

Later on, police arrested Sohag first.



Following the information given by Sohag, the law enforcers, later, arrested the two other thieves and recovered three stolen cows.



Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that legal action was taken against those arrested persons in this connection.