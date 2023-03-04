Three murdered in 3 districts

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Sunamganj and Shariatpur, in three days.



JHENIDAH: An elderly woman was allegedly killed by her mentally-disabled grandson in Harinakunda Upazila of the district early Friday.



The deceased was identified as Rushia Begum, 85, a resident of Kulbaria Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, Rushia Begum was beaten to death by his grandson Abdul Mannan, 38, at around 2:30am while she was sleeping at her house.



Being informed, police have recovered the body of the woman in the morning and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police, however, arrested Abdul Mannan.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harinakunda Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Chhatak Upazila of the district over TikTok video.



The four hours clash took place from 8:30pm on Wednesday to 12:30am on Thursday in Surma Bridge Goal Chattar area of the upazila.



Police, however, detained 20 people from the scene.



Deceased Saiful Islam, 35, was the son of Chamak Ali, a resident of Muktirgaon Village in the upazila.



A large number of police personnel managed to take the situation under their control by blank fire and tear gas shells.



Quoting locals, police said two groups of people of Bhashkhola and Muktirgaon villages locked into a feud and scuffle over a TikTok video of two teenagers. Later on, the clash ensued between the villagers that lasted for four hours.



Both the groups also vandalised shops and vehicles in the Goal Chattar area. Vehicular movement on the road also came to a halt.

Injured are now receiving treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and some other local hospitals.

Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.



SHARIATPUR: A man, who was stabbed by his nephew over the latter's extramarital affairs with his maternal aunt in Sakhipur PS area of the district, died in a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Khan, 28.



According to police and local sources, Rubel locked into an altercation with his nephew Rajib Gayen over the extramarital affairs of the latter with his maternal aunt on February 22. At one stage of the altercation, Rajb stabbed his maternal uncle's belly with a knife, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, the injured was rescued and taken to a hospital in Dhaka, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

However, the law enforcers have detained Rajib in this connection.

Sakhipur PS OC Asaduzzaman Hawlader confirmed the incident.



