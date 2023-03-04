Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in 3 districts

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Sunamganj and Shariatpur, in three days.

JHENIDAH: An elderly woman was allegedly killed by her mentally-disabled grandson in Harinakunda Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rushia Begum, 85, a resident of Kulbaria Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Rushia Begum was beaten to death by his grandson Abdul Mannan, 38, at around 2:30am while she was sleeping at her house.

Being informed, police have recovered the body of the woman in the morning and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, arrested Abdul Mannan.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harinakunda Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SUNAMGANJ: A man was killed and several others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Chhatak Upazila of the district over TikTok video.

The four hours clash took place from 8:30pm on Wednesday to 12:30am on Thursday in Surma Bridge Goal Chattar area of the upazila.

Police, however, detained 20 people from the scene.

Deceased Saiful Islam, 35, was the son of Chamak Ali, a resident of Muktirgaon Village in the upazila.

A large number of police personnel managed to take the situation under their control by blank fire and tear gas shells.

Quoting locals, police said two groups of people of Bhashkhola and Muktirgaon villages locked into a feud and scuffle over a TikTok video of two teenagers. Later on, the clash ensued between the villagers that lasted for four hours.

Both the groups also vandalised shops and vehicles in the Goal Chattar area. Vehicular movement on the road also came to a halt.
Injured are now receiving treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and some other local hospitals.
Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.

SHARIATPUR: A man, who was stabbed by his nephew over the latter's extramarital affairs with his maternal aunt in Sakhipur PS area of the district, died in a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Khan, 28.

According to police and local sources, Rubel locked into an altercation with his nephew Rajib Gayen over the extramarital affairs of the latter with his maternal aunt on February 22. At one stage of the altercation, Rajb stabbed his maternal uncle's belly with a knife, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, the injured was rescued and taken to a hospital in Dhaka, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
However, the law enforcers have detained Rajib in this connection.
Sakhipur PS OC Asaduzzaman Hawlader confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two die unnaturally in Barishal
Farmers expect bumper sunflower production at Saghata
Four fined in Habiganj, Laxmipur
Probe body formed to investigate student torture at RU
Four bodies of total six killed in South Afruca buried in Feni
Four drown in Barguna, Natore, Brahmanbaria
13 get life term, one faces 10-yr jail in separate cases
Bangabandhu Agricultural Museum opens in Satkhira


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft