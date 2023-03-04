Kabi Sukanta Fair begins at Kotalipara



GOPALGANJ, Mar 3: A five-day Kabi Sukanta Bhattacharya Fair began in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Kotalipara Upazila administration organized the fair in Unshia Village of the upazila in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Gopalganj District administration.



Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the fair in the morning as the chief guest. The DC said, "Sukanta's life span may be small, but his literary circumference is vast. Sukanta made all the ordinary things the subject of poetry."



Hunger, poverty, youth, adolescence, revolution, dreams, rights and injustices all come up in his poems, he added.



Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid said, "We have already completed all arrangements for the fair."



The fair was organized to convey the ideals of the poet to the younger generation and preserve his memory, the UNO added.



