Char Fasson people suffer for high prices of LPG, fuel wood

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Shipu Farazi

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Mar 3: In the wake of latest price  adjustment, prices of liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinder and fuel wood started going up overnight in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

General people have fallen into fuel crisis in the coastal upazila.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has fixed the price of per 12-kilogram LPG cylinder at Tk 1,498.

Soon after the new LPG price announced, retail traders at different haats and bazaars in the upazila started selling LPG cylinder at higher price. With this, traders started to sell logs of trees and dry fuel wood at Tk 250-300 per maund against previous Tk 200.
This sudden LPG price hike has put low-income and poor family in a dilemma.

LPG cylinder buyer Mozihadul Islam expressed his anger saying, "I came to Bazar with Tk 1,500 to buy a gas cylinder. But shoppers are not selling below Tk 1,700 per cylinder."

The same complaint was made by buyer Nazim Uddin. He said, "In the absence of administrative overseeing traders are showing us their eye-uttering. If it is a little price-bargaining, we are told, don't disturb. They have learned to threat. Pay Tk 1,700 or go off."

Housewife Jharna Begum said, she has been using LPG cylinder for about one decade. Now she is hiccupping to afford the high-priced LPG. So, she came to market for purchasing wood grinds and logs of trees. "But the fuel wood price is also higher. I have purchased wood of Tk 200 at Tk 300."

"All essentials' prices have increased. Now if there is fuel wood price hike, we, whose income poor, will have to suffer."

Fuel wood trader Abdul Alim said, wholesalers have raised tree log price with the increased wage of labourers.

Gas trader Ahidul Islam said, they are not getting gas cylinders from company. It has created the gas crisis.

On condition of anonymity, one trader said, despite adequate gas cylinders at bazaars, some unscrupulous traders in syndication have raised the cooking gas price artificially.

There is no monitoring by the consumers' right department in the district bazaars. With this LPG price hike, higher prices are very likely at tea shop and restaurant, they added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Noman said, after discussion with highest authorities, stern action will be taken against the unscrupulous traders.


