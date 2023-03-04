Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kremlin vows ‘measures’ to prevent incursions across Ukraine border

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

MOSCOW, Mar 3: The Kremlin said Friday it would take steps to prevent cross-border incursions after Moscow blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for killing two civilians in southern Russia the day earlier.

"Measures will be taken to prevent similar events in the future," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will later Friday chair a meeting of his Security Council, Peskov added.

On Thursday, Moscow claimed that "Ukrainian nationalists" had crossed into the southern Russian region of Bryansk and killed two civilians, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv as a "deliberate provocation".

Putin has denounced the attackers as "neo-Nazis and terrorists", saying they had "penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians".

Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, known for his close ties to security agents, said late Thursday that four members of the Russian Guard received minor injuries when their car hit a landmine in the region of Bryansk.

The incident had taken place in the aftermath of the alleged cross-border incursion.
    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People paying heavy price for ‘regime change’ plot: Imran
Over 6,000 US troops in Thailand for war games
Biden, Scholz to weigh next steps for Ukraine
Kremlin vows ‘measures’ to prevent incursions across Ukraine border
Pursue mutual trust, not exclusivity: China slams Quad meeting in Delhi
Myanmar junta at war with country’s own people: UN
France, Germany to host Charles III on first state visits as king
Turkish rescuers save trapped dog three weeks after quake


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft