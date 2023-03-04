Kremlin vows ‘measures’ to prevent incursions across Ukraine border

MOSCOW, Mar 3: The Kremlin said Friday it would take steps to prevent cross-border incursions after Moscow blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for killing two civilians in southern Russia the day earlier.



"Measures will be taken to prevent similar events in the future," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Russian President Vladimir Putin will later Friday chair a meeting of his Security Council, Peskov added.



On Thursday, Moscow claimed that "Ukrainian nationalists" had crossed into the southern Russian region of Bryansk and killed two civilians, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv as a "deliberate provocation".



Putin has denounced the attackers as "neo-Nazis and terrorists", saying they had "penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians".



Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, known for his close ties to security agents, said late Thursday that four members of the Russian Guard received minor injuries when their car hit a landmine in the region of Bryansk.



The incident had taken place in the aftermath of the alleged cross-border incursion.

AFP



