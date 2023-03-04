Video
Saturday, 4 March, 2023
Myanmar junta at war with country’s own people: UN

Malaysia PM says ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

GENEVA, Mar 3: Myanmar's military rulers now see civilians as their adversaries and are making war on the country's own people, harming even the basic ability to live, the United Nations said Friday.

Two years on from the February 1, 2021 coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, the situation is a "festering catastrophe", said UN human rights chief Volker Turk, adding that the military was operating with "complete impunity".

In a report examining the first two years since the takeover, the UN Human Rights Office said that at least 2,940 people had been verified as killed, of which nearly 30 percent died in detention.

However, the true death toll is likely to be much higher.

James Rodehaver, head of the UN rights office's Myanmar team, said the armed forces were now actively fighting on around 13 different fronts.

"The military is stretched increasingly thin," he told a briefing in Geneva, so have relied increasingly on air power and artillery to clear the way for ground forces, with more than 300 airstrikes in the last year.

Nearly 80 percent of the country's 330 townships have been impacted by armed clashes, the report said.

"There has never been a time and a situation in which a crisis in Myanmar has reached this far, this wide throughout the country," said Rodehaver.

"In the past, the conflicts have been more isolated in the ethnic states. Now it's reaching even the Bamar heartland."

UN reports indicate that nearly 39,000 houses nationwide have been burnt or destroyed in military operations since February 2022, "representing a more than 1,000-fold increase compared to 2021", the UN rights office said.

The military and its affiliates have made 17,572 arrests in the first two years since the coup, it added.

The junta is using a so-called "four cuts" strategy: an attempt to cut off its adversaries' food, recruitment, communications and access to money or a livelihood, said Rodehaver.

"What they're doing now is they are treating Myanmar's people as their opponent and adversary," he said.

"You have a military making war against its own people.

"They have really created a crisis that's resulted in a loss, a regression in every human right, and that includes the basic ability to live and to have an economic future."

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a visit to the Philippines that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must prove it is "relevant" in helping to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

In a pre-recorded interview with Philippine news channel ANC aired on Friday, Anwar said that ASEAN, which is leading diplomatic efforts to bring peace, needed to be more assertive and noted that his country was shouldering 200,000 displaced people from Myanmar.

"We can't see this as a purely internal issue, so I have appealed to friends in ASEAN to say, look we have to be tougher," Anwar said. "If necessary engage with the armed forces of this country because sometimes the military junta do not understand the civilian narrative."

Myanmar has been beset by social, political and economic chaos since its military overthrew an elected government in 2021.

Human rights groups and the United Nations have accused Myanmar's military of carrying out atrocities as part of a crackdown on its opponents. The junta labels its opponents "terrorists" seeking to destroy the country.

"The atrocities, we cannot condone," Anwar said. "We have to find an amicable solution which is difficult. We have tried all. ASEAN has to prove it is relevant and able to ease some of problems."

Some members of ASEAN, which has a long-held principle of staying out of its members' sovereign affairs, have grown increasingly frustrated at the junta's failure to honour a peace plan agreed with the generals shortly after the coup.

While the 10-member bloc has barred Myanmar's generals from attending its high-level meetings, Malaysia, a vocal critic of the junta, has called for tougher action. Myanmar's military rulers have reacted angrily to what they call interference by ASEAN members.AFP, REUTERS



