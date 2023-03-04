Pitch talk rankles Rohit after India defeat in third Test

INDORE, MAR 3: Skipper Rohit Sharma said he was bored of talking about India's pitches after the hosts lost the third Test to Australia on a wickedly turning Indore track on Friday.



India charged to victory in the first two Tests under similar circumstances inside three days, with Australian batting collapses raising concerns about the surfaces.



This time it was Rohit's side -- widely considered the best players of spin in the world -- who were beguiled by Nathan Lyon and company on a sideways-turning track with low bounce thrown in for good measure.



Thirty-one wickets fell in a shade over two days.



"This pitch talk is getting too much. Every time we play in India it's always about the pitch," Rohit told reporters after his side's nine-wicket loss, saying that Tests outside India were also ending earlier than the fifth day.



Rohit highlighted the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies, which ended inside three days on a fast Centurion surface on Thursday, and said that batting-friendly tracks produced "boring" contests.



"Why are we not talking about Nathan Lyon -- how well he bowled? How well (Cheteshwar) Pujara batted in the second innings, how well Usman Khawaja played?" AFP