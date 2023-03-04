Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pitch talk rankles Rohit after India defeat in third Test

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

INDORE, MAR 3: Skipper Rohit Sharma said he was bored of talking about India's pitches after the hosts lost the third Test to Australia on a wickedly turning Indore track on Friday.

India charged to victory in the first two Tests under similar circumstances inside three days, with Australian batting collapses raising concerns about the surfaces.

This time it was Rohit's side -- widely considered the best players of spin in the world -- who were beguiled by Nathan Lyon and company on a sideways-turning track with low bounce thrown in for good measure.

Thirty-one wickets fell in a shade over two days.  

"This pitch talk is getting too much. Every time we play in India it's always about the pitch," Rohit told reporters after his side's nine-wicket loss, saying that Tests outside India were also ending earlier than the fifth day.

Rohit highlighted the first Test between South Africa and the West Indies, which ended inside three days on a fast Centurion surface on Thursday, and said that batting-friendly tracks produced "boring" contests.

"Why are we not talking about Nathan Lyon -- how well he bowled? How well (Cheteshwar) Pujara batted in the second innings, how well Usman Khawaja played?"    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pitch talk rankles Rohit after India defeat in third Test
Khulna boys', Rangpur girls' win gold in basketball
Travis Head eases Australia to rare Test win in India
Peninsula Premier League held
World Aquatics to provide three-phase support to Bangladesh
Guests seal title with one match to go
Amirul, Juhi earn 100m freestyle gold in Swimming
Man Utd face Liverpool test, Arsenal back in the groove


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft