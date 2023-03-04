Khulna boys', Rangpur girls' win gold in basketball



Khulna division won gold in boys' category and Rangpur division won gold in the girls' category of the ongoing Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games basketball held on Friday at basketball court of Bangladesh Army stadium in the city.



Khulna division beat Chattogram division by 40-39 points to win the coveted gold in the keenly contested boys' final match while Rangpur division secured the gold medal beating Khulna division by 50-29 points in the girls' basketball final match.



Meanwhile, Chattogram division bagged bronze in boys' basketball event while Rajshahi division secured bronze in girls' basketball event.



Archery

Sagar Islam of Rajshahi division won gold in the boys' recurve singles event defeating his compatriot Abdur Rahman Alfi 6-4 in the archery discipline that concluded on Friday at archery training center of Shaheed Ahasan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.



Joti Rani of Khulna division bagged the gold in the girls' resurve singles event defeating Urmy Khatun of Rajshahi 7-1.



Rajshahi division comprising Abdur Rahman Alif, Riyad Ahmed and Sagor Islam secured gold in the boys' recurve team event beating Dhaka division featuring Mahmudul Alom Rafi Mostakin Omi and Niloy Mollah 6-0 in the final.



Khulna division featuring Joti Rani, Jannatul Ferdous, Farzana Akhtar Jyoti defeated Dhaka division featuring Sumaiya Sultana Beethi, Fahmida Sultana Nisha and Sumaiya Akhtar by 5-1 to win the coveted gold medal in girls' recurve team event.



Chattogram division comprising Yu My Ching Marma and Abdullah Al Mohammad Rafi beat Dhaka Division comprising Fahmida Sultana Nisha and Niloy Mollah by 6-2 to win the gold medal in the recurve mixed team event. BSS



