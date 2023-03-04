Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Travis Head eases Australia to rare Test win in India

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

INDORE, MAR 3: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne held their nerve on a viciously turning Indore pitch to guide Australia to a nine-wicket victory Friday and only their second Test win in India since 2004.

After Australia were thrashed in the first two Tests inside three days, the series now stands at 2-1 to the hosts with one match remaining.

Set just 76 to win, the tourists lost opener Usman Khawaja to only the second ball of the day for a duck, before Head and Labuschagne eased them to a famous triumph.

Head finished on 49 and Labuschagne was 28 not out.

The dogged victory secured Australia's berth in the ICC World Test Championship final in June at The Oval. India will be sure of their place if they win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

"I just tried to take it one step at a time," said Head, who was controversially dropped for the opening Test.

"We have seen it throughout the series that with the wickets, the quality of bowling, anything can happen.

"We had to make some changes (after the earlier defeats) but I think we've done a fantastic job to come back after being under pressure in the first two games."

In a low-scoring and frenetic encounter, Australia skittled India for 109 on day one with spinner Matthew Kuhnemann giving the hosts a taste of their own medicine with five wickets.

In reply Australia made a solid start before collapsing to 197 all out before lunch on day two, their last six wickets tumbling for just 11 runs.

Eight wickets for spinner Nathan Lyon saw India bundled out for 163 in their second innings, setting up a victory target which -- on paper at least -- seemed comfortably within Australia's grasp.

But they made the worst of starts with Khawaja, the hero of the first innings, out almost immediately when he edged Ravichandran Ashwin to keeper Srikar Bharat.

A stunned Khawaja, who had looked supremely assured in his first-innings 60, reviewed the decision but the dismissal was upheld -- to jubilation from the noisy Indore crowd.

Virat Kohli was convinced he had caught gum-chewing Labuschagne, the world number one Test batsman, at slip off Ashwin in the seventh over but India's review was unsuccessful.

After 45 minutes of gritty batting, Labuschagne and Head changed gears.

Head launched Ashwin for a six over mid-on and the next over drilled Ravindra Jadeja down the ground for a four as the shackles came off.

Labuschagne got in on the act, hitting Jadeja for a four and dismissing a short Ashwin delivery on a half-volley for four more to bring a rare Australia win in India in view.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pitch talk rankles Rohit after India defeat in third Test
Khulna boys', Rangpur girls' win gold in basketball
Travis Head eases Australia to rare Test win in India
Peninsula Premier League held
World Aquatics to provide three-phase support to Bangladesh
Guests seal title with one match to go
Amirul, Juhi earn 100m freestyle gold in Swimming
Man Utd face Liverpool test, Arsenal back in the groove


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft