Peninsula Premier League held

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 03: The Peninsula hotel Chattogram organised a day-long cricket tournament "Peninsula Premier League 2023" at Kwality School Cricket Ground of the Port City on Thursday.

Four Inter Department Teams participated in the tournament and Peninsula Warriors became champion while Peninsula Gladiators got the runner up trophy.

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO of Ranks FC Properties Ltd, and Sumedha Gunawardana, General Manager of The Peninsula Chattogram, Chy Md Abu Hena Mustafa Helal, Sr. Divisional Manager, Chattogram Division and  Md Nur Nabi, Wing Manager  from Sponsor of the tournament Ispahani Tea Limited were present at the closing presentation ceremony.

The Head of departments along with all associates were there throughout to support their teams.


