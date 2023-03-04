World Aquatics to provide three-phase support to Bangladesh

Husain Al-Musallam, the President of World Aquatics, pledged three-step support to develop the standard of swimming in Bangladesh.



Husain expressed his support after inaugurating the swimming events of the ongoing Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 at the Sports Complex of Bangladesh Navy Headquarters on Friday.



The President of the Bangladesh Swimming Federation and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Shaheen Iqbal, the Secretary General of the Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza, general secretary of Bangladesh Swimming Federation MB Saif were also present on the occasion.



Husain was in a joyous mood to express his reactions to the press. "I feel I am in my home with the amiable surroundings, Bangladesh has a deep legacy in sports and we are here to extend our full support to the country," said Husain who is also the director general of the Olympic Council of Asia and secretary general of the Kuwait Olympic Committee.



"I can say that World Aquatics will support Bangladesh in three steps, the first one is to expand the sports of swimming at the grassroots, secondly to help the swimmers develop technically and tactically with advanced training and thirdly to upgrade the coaches and the judges' standards, I believe Bangladesh will upgrade the standards in the upcoming days," said Husain.



The 62-year-old former pilot also distributed the prizes to the winners and exchanged greetings with the swimmers.



