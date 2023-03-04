

Guests seal title with one match to go



Bangladesh won the toss and invited England to bat first. Visitors lost their opening batter Phil Salt on 25. Salt departed on seven. Centurion of the earlier game Dawid Malan also cut down cheaply on 11. James Vince's departure on five brought skipper Josh Buttler in the middle when England were on 96 for three.



The 109-run partnership between Jason Roy and Buttler laid the foundation of English skyscraper as Roy was dismissed on 132 off 124 with 18 boundaries and an over boundary. It was the 12th ODI ton for the stalwart.



Buttler became furious after Roy's dismissal and was stopped on 76 off 64 hitting five fours and two sixes. Will Jack got out on one but couple of cameos from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran helped the Three Lions to post a bulky total of 326 for seven. Moeen missed a fifty for eight runs who played 35 balls, while Curran remained unbeaten on 33 off 19. Adil Rashid was batting on six.



Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets spending 66 runs while Mehidy Miraz notched two for 73. Taijul and Shakib shared the rest. Like the earlier game Mustafizur Rhman remained wicketless conceding 63 runs.



Chasing enormous 327-run target, Bangladesh got an ugly start as they lost top three players to post nine runs. Both Liton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto had gone for respective golden ducks while Mushfiqur Rahim managed to score four runs.



The 79-run partnership between two experienced whiffers Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan had tackled the initial jostle. Tamim got out on 35 off 65. Shakib picked up his 51st ODI half century before getting out. He hoarded 58 off 69 with five boundaries.



Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain were looking good but couldn't sustain for long as Mahmudullah had fallen out on 32 while Afif went down on 23 as England started counting down the winning moment. Bangladesh were almost half of the way behind when they lost their seventh batter. The last recognised batter Mehidy Miraz got out on seven while Taskin managed run-a-ball 21 and Mustafiz returned for not as Bangladesh were bowled out on 194 runs.



Curran and Rashid hauled four wickets each and Moeen picked one.



The last ODI of the series between the rivals, also a dead-rubber will be held on March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





