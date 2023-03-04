Video
England tour of Bangladesh 2023

Amirul, Juhi earn 100m freestyle gold in Swimming

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Amirul Islam of  Dhaka clocked 55.93 sec to bag the boys' 100-metre freestyle gold in Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games-2023 at the Naval Swimming pool in Banani on Friday.

Mohammed Islam, another swimmer from Dhaka, finished second with a timing of 56.01 sec Monir Khan of Mymensingh was a bit slow in his dash as he took 1 min. 0.18 sec to pocket the bronze.

Juhi Akhter of Dhaka took 1 min 08.71 sec on her way to grab the girls' 100-metre freestyle gold. Nupur Khatun of Khulna  (1 min 12.8 sec) got the silver, while her teammate Jharna Khatun snatched the bronze clocking 1 min 15.15 sec.

Mahmudul Hasan of Chattogram ran away with the 100-metre breaststroke gold clocking 1min 16.34 sec. Nadimul Haque of Dhaka and Imran Hossain Rony also of Dhaka bagged the silver and bronze with a timing of  1min 16.34 sec and 1min 18.35 sec respectively.

Khulna clinched the first two spots in the girls' 100m breaststroke. Jui Akhter won the gold with a timing of  1min 31.67 sec. Mukta Khatun finished second clocking 1min 32.75 sec. The bronze went to Saifa Akhter of Dhaka with a timing of 1min 35.14 sec.


