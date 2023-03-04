Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG and Morocco's Hakimi charged with rape: Prosecutors to AFP

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

PARIS, MAR 3: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.
The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, trained with his PSG teammates on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment about the charge.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt last Saturday while his wife and children were away on holiday.

The woman went to a police station on Sunday and was questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday, according to sources close to the case.

On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.

The player's lawyer Fanny Colin could not immediately be contacted but on Tuesday she had said the accusations against Hakimi were "false".

Rachel Flore Pardo, the lawyer for the alleged victim, told AFP: "My client maintains everything that she said. She made the choice to speak exclusively to prosecutors and does not want the affair to become a media issue, mainly to protect her safety."

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pitch talk rankles Rohit after India defeat in third Test
Khulna boys', Rangpur girls' win gold in basketball
Travis Head eases Australia to rare Test win in India
Peninsula Premier League held
World Aquatics to provide three-phase support to Bangladesh
Guests seal title with one match to go
Amirul, Juhi earn 100m freestyle gold in Swimming
Man Utd face Liverpool test, Arsenal back in the groove


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft