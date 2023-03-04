PSG and Morocco's Hakimi charged with rape: Prosecutors to AFP

PARIS, MAR 3: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.



Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, trained with his PSG teammates on Friday morning.



Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment about the charge.



Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt last Saturday while his wife and children were away on holiday.



The woman went to a police station on Sunday and was questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday, according to sources close to the case.



On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.



The player's lawyer Fanny Colin could not immediately be contacted but on Tuesday she had said the accusations against Hakimi were "false".



Rachel Flore Pardo, the lawyer for the alleged victim, told AFP: "My client maintains everything that she said. She made the choice to speak exclusively to prosecutors and does not want the affair to become a media issue, mainly to protect her safety."



Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial. AFP

