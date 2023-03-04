Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

In the embrace of a sewn reality

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sabrina Sazzad

A bound set of sheets sewn together,
urging for me to delve further and deeper
into the universe of a whistleblower
Or maybe the world of a prophesized hero of the realms
and their fellow people whose characters
are as noble as the light itself
or as dark as the night when a star dies,
conversely in between perhaps, as grey as the clouds themselves.

And the creator of words and the universe
takes me to valiant adventures.
Dancing through the ventures
where nothing seems to be certain
Once in a while, I may indulge into the world of magic
sometimes, into the complex reality
where nothing seems to be steady
and the only way to move forward and fight against a nightmare
is to believe in the dreams.
My dearest place to be in
is in the pages in between
where a forewarning of an end so tragic,
or a dance so enchanting
takes me far, far away to the land of nowhere.
However, where I reside in, seems to be my home.

After all, I can travel from Hogwarts to Narnia to Rome
as long as I am in the embrace of a book!



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In the embrace of a sewn reality
The Orange Ghost
Down Memory Lane to Back Road in Habiganj
The Orange Ghost
Check Mate
Alone You
A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad
Poems of Robert Frost and Kazi Nazrul Islam from an analytical point of view


Latest News
Cindy McCain next World Food Programme chief
Pakistani rupee reaches record low against USD
BNP, like-minded parties set to march at thana-level of cities Saturday
Fire guts 14 shops in Sylhet
Tamim disappointed over team's sloppy performance in loss to England
JU pharmacy students suffering due to session jam
Youth killed in police, devotee clash in Panchagarh
BNP's Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders
Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya camp
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Most Read News
Panchagarh police, locals clash over 'Jalsa' leave 30 injured
3 die after drinking spurious alcohol in Jhenidah
'Indigenous people most effective guardians of biodiversity'
Varsity student found hanging at dormitory in Sylhet
Bangabandhu's legacy guiding light for Dhaka-Delhi tie: Envoy
Gopalganj's BSMRSTU temporarily suspends 4 students
Two killed, three injured in Jatrabari road crash
England win over Tigers by 132 runs to clinch ODI series
Khulna doctors vow to continue work abstention amid sufferings of patients
Two traders killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft