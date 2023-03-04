In the embrace of a sewn reality

A bound set of sheets sewn together,

urging for me to delve further and deeper

into the universe of a whistleblower

Or maybe the world of a prophesized hero of the realms

and their fellow people whose characters

are as noble as the light itself

or as dark as the night when a star dies,

conversely in between perhaps, as grey as the clouds themselves.



And the creator of words and the universe

takes me to valiant adventures.

Dancing through the ventures

where nothing seems to be certain

Once in a while, I may indulge into the world of magic

sometimes, into the complex reality

where nothing seems to be steady

and the only way to move forward and fight against a nightmare

is to believe in the dreams.

My dearest place to be in

is in the pages in between

where a forewarning of an end so tragic,

or a dance so enchanting

takes me far, far away to the land of nowhere.

However, where I reside in, seems to be my home.



After all, I can travel from Hogwarts to Narnia to Rome

as long as I am in the embrace of a book!