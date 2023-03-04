|
In the embrace of a sewn reality
A bound set of sheets sewn together,
urging for me to delve further and deeper
into the universe of a whistleblower
Or maybe the world of a prophesized hero of the realms
and their fellow people whose characters
are as noble as the light itself
or as dark as the night when a star dies,
conversely in between perhaps, as grey as the clouds themselves.
And the creator of words and the universe
takes me to valiant adventures.
Dancing through the ventures
where nothing seems to be certain
Once in a while, I may indulge into the world of magic
sometimes, into the complex reality
where nothing seems to be steady
and the only way to move forward and fight against a nightmare
is to believe in the dreams.
My dearest place to be in
is in the pages in between
where a forewarning of an end so tragic,
or a dance so enchanting
takes me far, far away to the land of nowhere.
However, where I reside in, seems to be my home.
After all, I can travel from Hogwarts to Narnia to Rome
as long as I am in the embrace of a book!