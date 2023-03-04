The Orange Ghost





Hazabarala thought about using Kumo's plea as an incentive to make him feel better, and so he stated - "Okay, I'll let the king know. But there is one thing you need to keep in mind about your visit to Earth. By the calendar of Earthlings, you have only thirty days to remain here. You must truly try to find joy in things, and hopefully improve the sadness in your heart. If it seems that you're in good mental health, the king may grant your request about bringing a ball to ensure your continued happiness."

"But what if I want to stay on Earth longer than that?"



"Certainly you can stay, but you can never return to your home. I can't be with you every single moment either. After thirty days, I must return to the ghost kingdom. Who will look out for you then? In the case of an emergency, who would you turn to? Who are you going to talk to?" Hazabarala appears to be compassionately concerned, for he cared deeply about Kumo. He had been Kumo's shadow since he had been created, so how could he not?



Upon hearing these words, Kumo's heart began to swell with his love for Hazabarala. He said, "Give me the ability to speak with humans so they can teach me how to play this football. Then I shall return to the realm with you and a ball."



"But remember, humans have an influence. It is a strange quality of human beings, they are intoxicating. If you succumb to their charms, what will happen then? You won't want to return home if that occurs. Numerous ghosts have entered the human world in the past but could never return because of the desirable affection humans give."



"I'll keep this in mind. I'm not going to give in to their magnetism. Just let me interact with them so I can join them in their game"

Hazabarala remains silent for a while. Kumo knows he will not refuse him; he rarely ever does, for he is too fond of Kumo. He has been taking care of him for such a long time; even ghosts have a few affections! Kumo was thinking about this while waiting for Hazabarala to answer.



After sorting through his thoughts Hazabarala finally says, "Okay, I'm granting your wish. I have given you the ability to converse, play, and interact with humans. Just don't identify yourself as a "ghost". Even if you do, they probably won't believe you. On the off chance that they do, you probably won't survive whatever they choose to do next"



"Oh, you are such a noble ghost! You adore me so dearly. Your kindness runs deeper than your colour. That's saying a lot considering even a moonless night could not compare to your skin."



After saying this, Kumo flips over, and extends his legs upward, and begins to samba dance. The samba dance is very popular in the Latin American region of Earth and while humans' feet stay on the ground, Kumo is still a ghost so he decides to do something different! Hazabarala laughs after watching Kumo's bizarre dance.



The village is called Vijaypur, in which Kumo has landed. Ironically, the football team only achieved defeat in their games. Every year, a major football competition is held here, and every year, the teen players have earned the experience of losing. Vijaypur's football team has participated in the event for the past six years but has consistently been defeated by a wide margin, and it felt as though there was no victory written in their destiny. Players from nearby villages have always won the competition and taken away the trophy, leaving Vijaypur's dejected players to just swim in their own tears. The village people always seem to repeat the same thing - "Just the lack of a skilled striker is keeping these youngsters from winning the competition!"



The old folks of the village are quite adamant about their opinion. Even the coach of the football team, Satyananda Ghosh, echoed the same sentiment this year. This was out of character for Vijaypur High School's sports teacher Satyananda Ghosh who usually never makes a positive comment on anything. He is a reserved and calculated type of person.



After so many years, unable to control his emotions, Ghosh finally expressed his views last Friday at the village market in front of Chairman Hakim Ali. "Mr. Chairman, this time our boys won't just block goals-they'll score some too! You will see. They've been practicing, and improving their bodies. Additionally, the team now includes a few new players. Some of them possess excellent skills! While our attackers may not be the best, this time I am confident we will win."



Satyananda Ghosh's words came and passed like a neglected gust of wind. After hearing him, Chairman Hakeem Ali grinned slightly, and had nothing to say. The chairman was with the old folks of the village, and they seem to have found Ghosh's statement a complete joke from their laughter. The sports teacher then abruptly left in embarrassment.



The Vijaypur-11 team captain, Rupam, watched the scenario from a distance. But he didn't feel bad about what happened. Though they participate in the annual football tournament, they do not win, despite their best efforts. Considering this, if someone compliments them, it is quite natural to laugh it off as a joke.



Rupam went back to the field to discuss this with his friends, when all of a sudden Bijan shows up along with a strange boy in tow.

The boy seems incredibly outlandish to Rupam, as if his body has an orange hue and unusually tall as well. Bijan pointed to the boy and said, "Rupam, this boy ran away from home and came to our village. I met him yesterday while walking along the river. He said he can play football and wants to play for our team!" In a corner of the schoolyard, Rupam, Shafiq, Haider, Pintu, Tapas, and Mridul were seated, listening to this conversation.



They burst into laughter upon hearing Bijan, and Tapas sarcastically asked, "Why is the arrogant boy coated with orange? Does he have jaundice?"



Kumo decided it was time to put them in their place. He calmly stated, "I heard you folks needed a skilled striker. I can kick the ball from any end of the field to the goal post. All it is requires skill, talent, and a pair of quick feet. What will you do with the colour of my skin?"



Rupam liked the boy's response. His claims, however, were unproven and unrealistic. None is capable of scoring from any corner of the field.



(To be continued)



