

Down Memory Lane to Back Road in Habiganj



A gentleman (the author of the post), while recalling his pleasant association (not explained) with his good neighbours in Cumilla in the mid 1980s, longed to get connected to that family from New York and appealed on the social media to help him find them out.



The gentleman then working for Ciba Geigy, a pharmaceutical company, was posted in Cumilla and took up residence with the family in the same up-scale neighbourhood of the town.



Only five years before him I made a mindless foray into sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products with Squib of Bangladesh Ltd, an American medicine manufacturer in the country, and was posted in Sylhet.



I took up the job with the conviction that I would do well excelling in a 6-week rigorous training and evaluation programme on applicants' knowledge of Biology and Biochemistry (I had none), apart from imparting innovative sales techniques.



It was certainly a tough competition with a number of candidates with excellent science background.



I was a student of English Language and Literature and had a BA (Hons) and MA degree from Dhaka University.



To my utter surprise, I stood fourth among nine candidates in the exam in Squib and was assigned to 'cover' Sylhet and Habiganj districts with a fat pay cheque.



It didn't take long for me to understand that I wasn't really cut out for the job. However, who can ever forget the enchanting incidences of getting favours from strangers in the most unexpected manner and in strange circumstances that such field jobs present.



I can recount one or two such incidents that Balaichand Mukhupadday---"Bonophool"--- didn't write about in his entire life.

Let me recount one such incidence here today. It was during my first out-station tour to Habiganj for a couple of days that I accosted an articulate gentleman with a weather-beaten handsome face on the bus.



Mr Roma Kanta Dutta, carrying a worn-out detailing bag, boarded the bus, I was travelling in, midway between Sylhet and Habiganj and quietly slipped on to the vacant seat by my side. I was puffing a 555 cigarette (a high-end brand of cigarette of the time) seated on the window side of the running bus (smoking was permitted inside vehicles back then).



He looked at my brand new expensive detailing bag between my legs and asked me which company I represented. I replied and in turn got to know he was working for a local pharmaceutical company. I also found out that the chairman of his company was one of my elderly relatives. He informed me that they had been buddies for a long time in Pfizer, another pharmaceutical giant in the country. I immediately realised that I shouldn't be smoking in front of this gentleman, an elderly man and a friend of one of my relatives. I threw my burning cigarette out of the window.



I guess the gentleman was impressed with my polite gesture and took pity on me, without knowing that I was an out and out urbanite caught up in an unsophisticated profession so far away from the comfort of home. He wanted to know where I intended to stay overnight at Habiganj.



I stared at him not knowing what to answer. I was under the impression that a fat wallet is all that one needs to have on a trip be it private or official.



I also felt a little ashamed not to have discussed this matter with my regional manager, a veteran in the profession himself, back in Sylhet.



The stranger assured me that he would do whatever he could to address the issue and at the same time reprimanded my regional manager, whom he knew in person, for not booking a hotel room for me here in Habiganj from Sylhet.



Mr Roma Kanto Dutta went out of sight as we alighted from the bus at Habiganj. As I was ruminating on the hollowness of all his assurances of putting me up for the night, he appeared from nowhere pretty annoyed with me for, what he called, 'wasting time at the bus stand.'



Happy to discover him once again, I didn't mind the undue accusation levelled against me.



He said, "What are you (using the word 'tumi' for the first time) waiting for ? Get on the rickshaw," he commanded.

By that time our relationship had been determined. I asked, "Uncle, what do you call this road? "Back Road," he replied.

The road had rows of houses on one side and agricultural land and ditches on the opposite side.



Our rickety rickshaw quietly trudged on the lonely Back Road that sultry afternoon. Uncle Dutta broke the silence and said, "Look son, there are two types of places for staying here in Habiganj-- private lodgings and residential hotels."



"I prefer residential hotel," I interjected. "But there is no harm in seeing the private lodgings. You may like one or two," he coaxed.



I didn't like the proposal at all.

The rickshaw came to a halt, surprisingly without being asked to, in front of a bamboo-fenced, neat house with creepers bearing rice pumpkins spread over the front slope of the corrugated tin-roof. I got down and reluctantly followed Uncle Dutta to the closed main gate.



Responding to the knockings on the iron gate, two girls aged about 8 and 10 opened it in a flurry.



"These are two of your sisters--Sheuli and Shefali," Uncle Dutta said, as if I have forgotten the names of my two little sisters, as he entered the courtyard with flowerbeds of common local varieties on both sides of the passageway.



Before Uncle Dutta stepped on to the veranda across the Tulshi tree on a raised cement column, out came a young boy from the house and was introduced to me as Palash, aged about 15 or 16.



I was then introduced to the landlady who had a striking facial resemblance to a popular comedian, Ashish Kumar Louha.



Since the children touched my feet to welcome me, I reciprocated by touching the feet of Aunty as I entered the house. I was ushered into a corner room, probably the study room for the children.



"How do you like it?" Asked Uncle Dutta. "It's good but I prefer a hotel room," I pleaded.



"As you wish," he replied in a tone of exasperation.



I presented the girls each with a bottle of multivitamin syrup Vigran, a number of small writing pads and key-ring from the few samples I was carrying. And they scampered away with the booty crying, "Dada gave all these! See, what Dada has given us?"

I was asked to freshen up at the tube well on the backyard of the house. The girls pressed the hand lever while I splashed my face and limbs with cold underground water.



On my return to the room I was rather appalled to find my shoulder bag containing spare clothing and my detailing bag, literally my office on the move, missing. Panic gripped me.



"Where have they gone?" I wondered. Uncle Dutta came to my rescue and declared they have been taken to a nearby residential hotel by Palash and I could move there after lunch, if I wanted to.



After a modest lunch with the family I was taken to a hotel on the Back Road, where I found my belongings intact in the double bed room booked for me. Soon I fell asleep.



I was woken up by heavy pounding on the door of the hotel room. "Get up Dada we are all waiting for you at home," said Palash.

I was also told that their eldest sister, Maloti, and her newly-wedded husband have already arrived from Madhabpur and are waiting impatiently to see me.



All my pleadings to let me do my official job of calling on some of the leading general practitioners in town fell on deaf ears.



I was literally dragged back to the house. Palash admonishingly reminded me to carry a few bottles of Vigran syrup, writing pads and whatever else presentable I have in the detailing bag for the newlyweds.



I found the family decked out in their best evening dress. There was an air of festivity in the house. I was treated with a sumptuous dinner consisting polao, fried eggplant and fish, chicken curry and thick dal followed by sweet curd. The evening was rounded up with rendition of Nazrul, Tagore songs and Kirtan by the girls. I went back to the hotel on foot trying to make sense of all that had happened to me in the last 10 hours or so.



Despite such pleasant surprises my distaste for the profession--to me steeped in lie and deceit--lingered until I found my calling on being selected in Dhaka by a recruiting team from the Turkish Ministry of Education to teach English at the secondary level in T�rkiye, I fondly call my second home.



The writer is Joint News Editor, The Daily Observer

