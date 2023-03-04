

History Continues



Writer Dr Sabri Kicmari, a Kosovan intellectual, writer and diplomat, have witnessed his motherland erupting in a civil war in the 1990s. It is probably his firsthand experiences drawn during the war coupled with the 1 year old Russian invasion of Ukraine which have triggered in penning this edifying book.



However, his latest book "History Continues" highlights on the return of extreme and militant ideological models in international relations threatening democracy worldwide. He categorically focuses and explains on three particular models.



Ranging from Ultra-Nationalism, Islamic Fundamentalism to Chinese Socialism - the writer has skilfully drawn details about his models on the basis of history, politics, and society - and, most importantly how the 3 models have re-emerged and re-instated within the political dynamics of a different era threatening global peace and democracy.



For a simple and clear understanding, in the last 3 decades three ideological models have continued to exist, resist, develop and oppose the system of liberal democracy and the market economy: Russian ultra-nationalism, Islamic fundamentalism and Chinese socialism. And all 3 have formulated their respective theoretical and ideological doctrines, developed their political and economic systems while significantly impacting the existing world order and geopolitical calculations.



These are informative and analytical chapters for any general reader too.



The book also presents a clear understanding on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and 'Putinism'.



To cut a long story short, "History Continues" aims to draw wider attention to the threats posed to democratic practices and peaceful co-existence by extreme political systems of governance. At the same time, the writer calls for a collective commitment to strengthen democracy in today's world.



Given the chapters, analysis and commentaries presented in the book on the 3 models of continuation of history - "History Continues" is a must read for political science students, academics, intellectuals, journalists, scholars and writers on the related field.



This reviewer, however, believes an extra model on the unexpected rise of extreme RSS political ideology and its wider affects harming communal harmony and democracy in India would have added more value to the book.

It was also the perfect time for launching the book for drawing a larger global audience in a fast polarising world at a critical time as now.



Another personal observation from this reviewer on the writer's Fukuyama's essay on the "End of History" is that - it may have been founded on scientific, investigative and philosophical methodologies - but the simpler understanding is that history will only end with the destruction of earth - despite whatever dialectical, philosophical and ideological interpretations. On that note - defining and predicting the 'End of History' is a challenging job to determine through ideological lenses.



This is literally the cr�me-de-la-cr�me message of "History Continues". The argument supporting "End of History" to be more of an ideology - brought about by the most advanced version of the state system - surely requires deeper introspection since the title itself is ambiguous and misleading.



Lest we forget, hermeneutic methods to analyse ideology and philosophy are also changing with time, thinking and advanced technologies.



Writer Sabri Ki�mari also presents an intellectual-cum-analytical discourse through chapters 2 and 4 on how history continues - interweaving with Fukuyama's inspiration drawn from the traditional German school of idealism and his theories of international relations. That said - it appears the writer, Sabri Ki�mari is perhaps inspired by Right or Old Hegelians - strictly a personal opinion.



Nevertheless, it is always a pleasure to read an informative and analytical book complimented with insightful commentaries, but the truth, however, a theory or any theory is not beyond question when it comes to draw an end of history of the world or whatever subject.



It is here, where critical thinking becomes a priority in life. It is all about think, reflect, ponder, understand and analyse. No point on detailing out which religion or philosophy encourages it.



It is also a fact that ultra-nationalistic creed and extremist leaderships are also encouraging today's political leaderships to practice and promote authoritarian rule over all democratic institutions. But then again democracy has its fair share of weaknesses and limitations in a growing consumerist culture across the world too. Weaknesses and dilemma linked to democratic electoral processes also needs to be addressed too. USA achieved little under Mr Trump's 'Democratic Rule', so people's greater choice conforming to the electoral process needs a close review in this regard.



We expect more such scholarly and insightful publications from kosovan Diplomat-Cum-Writer Sabri Ki�mari.



Reviewed by Shahriar Feroze



