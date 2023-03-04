Indulge in Authentic Turkish Cuisine at Sheraton Dhaka

Chef Sait Dursun is a Kebab master and has over 30 years of experience. He has an extensive knowledge about the different styles of preparing kebabs. Sait is an expert in sourcing local products for developing new kebabs to cater to the local taste. Adana and Beyti kebab are his signature dishes. Chef Mehmet Aslan is a Turkish cuisine expert but has a good knowledge about other cuisines as he has worked in Libya and Egypt preparing over 60 dishes.





His signature items are Shwarma and various types of Pide. Lastly, Chef Erhan Demir is masterpastry artist with over 19 years of experience. He specializes majorly in Turkish, French and Arabian pastries along with having a vast knowledge in preparing Italian, Continental and Mediterranean dishes. Sheraton Dhaka invites all the food aficionados in Dhaka to visit and enjoy the authentic Turkish delicacies at The Garden Kitchen.

One of the top and popular cuisines in the world is Turkish cuisine. The cuisine has evolved over centuries deriving influence from its rich history of lands that hosted first the Byzantine and then the Ottoman Empires.To offer authentic Turkish delicacies to the diners in Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka has flown in Master Chefs Ahmet Guler, Sait Dursun, Mehmet Aslan and Erhan Demir. Chef Ahmet Guler is a master Baklava chef who has been making Baklavas for over 25 years and can prepare over 30 types of Baklavas along with other Turkish desserts. Pistachio Baklava, Walnut Baklava, Pistachio Durum, Chocolate Sekerpare, HavucDilim and Sobiyet are his signature items.