Sujir Sahi Halwa

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Sujir Sahi Halwa

Sujir Sahi Halwa

Ingredients:

⚫   1      cup semolina
⚫   2      cups milk
⚫   1 ½  cup sugar
⚫   ½     cup ghee
⚫   ¼     cup water
⚫   2      tbsp ghee
⚫   2      tbsp almonds
⚫   2      tbsp pistachio

Method:
1.    Toast a cup of semolina in a pan for about 3-4 minutes until fragrant
2.    Transfer the semolina to a pot and pour in 2 cups of milk
3.    Soak the semolina for 15 minutes and set aside
4.    Add sugar and ghee to a large pan and melt over low-medium heat
5.    Cook until sugar is brown then turn off the heat
6.    Pour in water to the melted sugar and stir continuously to break the little chunks
7.    Add the soaked semolina and cook for 15 minutes on medium heat
8.    Stir continuously and mix in ghee
9.    Add sliced almonds and pistachios
10.    Finish off with a pinch of salt
11.    Ready to enjoy!


