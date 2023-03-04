Video
Booter Daal er Halwa

Published : Saturday, 4 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Nazia Farhana, an established culinary artiste of Bangladesh

Booter Daal er Halwa

Booter Daal er Halwa

Ingredients:

?    Split Chickpeas 1 cup ( soaked overnight or at least for 4/5 hours)?    Regular Milk Half cup    Powder Milk 2 tbsp
?   Condensed Milk 1 tin
?    Ghee half cup
?    Cardamom, Cinnamon, Bayleaf
?    Food color (optional)
?    raisins and chopped nuts.
?    Keora water (optional)

Method:
1.    Blend the daal with regular milk, powder milk and little yellow food color.

2.    Heat ghee in a pan. Add the cardamom pods, cinnamon and bayleaf. fry for a while
Now add the blended daal . Fry until the raw smell goes away . You may add additional extra ghee , when the liquid dries out .Now add the condensed milk. You may add chopped nuts and raisins at this point.

Booter Daal er Halwa

Booter Daal er Halwa


3.    When everything comes together, i.e, it comes off the pan or the halwa pulls away from the sides of the pan, your halwa is ready to serve. You may sprinkle keora water before serving.

4.    Place it on a greased pan and garnish it with raisins and nuts.


