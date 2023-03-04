

Booter Daal er Halwa



? Split Chickpeas 1 cup ( soaked overnight or at least for 4/5 hours)? Regular Milk Half cup Powder Milk 2 tbsp

? Condensed Milk 1 tin

? Ghee half cup

? Cardamom, Cinnamon, Bayleaf

? Food color (optional)

? raisins and chopped nuts.

? Keora water (optional)



Method:

1. Blend the daal with regular milk, powder milk and little yellow food color.



2. Heat ghee in a pan. Add the cardamom pods, cinnamon and bayleaf. fry for a while. Now add the blended daal. Fry until the raw smell goes away. You may add additional extra ghee, when the liquid dries out. Now add the condensed milk. You may add chopped nuts and raisins at this point.

3. When everything comes together, i.e, it comes off the pan or the halwa pulls away from the sides of the pan, your halwa is ready to serve. You may sprinkle keora water before serving.



4. Place it on a greased pan and garnish it with raisins and nuts.



