2 factories catch fire in N'ganj



NARAYANGANJ, Feb 28: Fire broke out in two factories in two upazilas of Narayanganj district on Tuesday afternoon.



In Rupganj upazila, a massive fire broke out at Nannu Spinning Mill in the afternoon, said Bhulta Police Outpost in-charge Mostafizur Rahman.



Being informed, 11 firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after 2.30 hours, said Khaleda Yesmin, duty officer of Fire Service headquarters.



Meanwhile, another fierce fire broke out at HP Chemical Factory in Araihazar upazila at around 4pm.



Araihazar Fire Service and Defence Station officer Shajahan Hossain said being informed, 11 units of firefighter from Araihazar, Kanchan, Madhabdi stations went there and are working to douse the blaze. The reasons of the fire could not be known immediately, the official added.