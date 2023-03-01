Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

REHAB for black money investment at 10pc tax for up to 10yrs

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has proposed to allow black money investment opportunities in the housing sector at a 10 per cent tax with no questions asked.

The association demanded this facility for the next five to ten years during the pre-budget discussion held at the Revenue building in Agargaon of the capital on Tuesday. The government has been giving black money investment opportunities for a long time now.

Previously, in the financial year 2021-22, the government allowed unconditional investment of black money in any sector including housing for only a 10 per cent tax. Not only that, a legal provision was added that neither the tax department nor any other department can raise questions about the source of that money. As a result, a record amount of black money was turned white in that financial year.

Later, in the face of heavy criticism from different quarters, the government kept the facility but allowed the provision of asking for the source of the money in fiscal 2022-23.

Regarding the demand, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem noted that providing such facilities every year will only encourage injecting more black money into the economy.

He said, "You want to continue this facility for five years. Then black money would continue to enter the economy and people would continue    to buy houses."

Shohel Rana, Vice President of REHAB, said that a lot of money these days is being laundered abroad from the country due to the opportunity to buy second homes in different countries. Moreover, no questions are raised when buying property there.

"If this opportunity [to invest black money] is provided in the country, these investors will come under the future tax rate. If this benefit is given, national wealth and growth will pick up the pace," he said.

REHAB also proposed reducing the existing registration fee in the housing sector from the existing 12.5 per cent to 7 per cent, fixing the tax rate at 3.5 per cent to strengthen the secondary market in this sector, reducing VAT by one-third, and cutting the source tax of the land owner from 15 per cent to 4 per cent among others.

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicle Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) discussed increasing the depreciation rate in the case of import of reconditioned vehicles, bringing specific taxation provisions, reducing the duty on SUVs or Jeeps, withdrawing the supplementary duty (SD) on electric vehicles, withdrawing the existing 20 SD on microbuses used for public transport and withdrawing import duty on public transport.

In the discussion, representatives of five organisations including Bangladesh Tanners Association, Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association presented their proposals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 factories catch fire in N'ganj
REHAB for black money investment at 10pc tax for up to 10yrs
Probe into DU Proctorial Team members begins
Draft Mass Media Employees Act to be amended: Anisul Haque
Primary scholarship results suspended within four hours of announcement
All haor roads to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Tk 35,000cr cut in ADP planned
Momen leaves for Delhi today to join G20 FMs' meet  


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft