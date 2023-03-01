Probe into DU Proctorial Team members begins

The Dhaka University (DU) administration has begun 'administrative procedure' to investigate the incidents of extortions from makeshift shops on the campus, in which a section of university Proctorial Mobile Team members were allegedly involved.



Confirming the matter, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani told the Daily Observer that a probe committee would be formed soon in this regard to investigate the incidents.



"We will let journalists know once we form the full committee," he said, adding, "I have discussed the matter with the university Vice-Chancellor in two phases. We will undertake measures according to his instructions."



Talking to this correspondent on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "I have instructed the Proctor to form a probe committee in this regard and take action after investigating the incidents."



A recent report published in the Daily Observer mentioned that a section of the DU Proctorial Mobile Team members make over Tk 50 lakh of extortion money every year from over 300 makeshift shops, illegally erected at different spots on the campus.



