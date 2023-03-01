Draft Mass Media Employees Act to be amended: Anisul Haque

Law Minister Anisul Haque on Tuesday said initiatives will be taken to amend the matters where journalists have objections at the proposed Mass Media Employees Act.



He said, "The draft of Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Act 2022 is now at the hand of parliamentary standing committee of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Since the journalist community has raised objections to several sections of this law, we will make an acceptable law with the opinions of the journalist leaders, owners and if necessary I will be involved in it."



The Minister gave the assurance while addressing as chief guest a seminar on Broadcast Journalist Protection Report organized by the Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.



The Minister said the government is determined to protect journalists. The problems which have been identified will be solved taking everyone's opinion.



"This law is being made for your (journalists) protection. Now, since you have raised objections to some sections of this law, the law will be made after settling them. The law has been made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, but still I will take personal initiative to make the law come into being with everyone's opinion," Anisul Haque added.



The Law Minister said that the media sector is now a mature sector. So here is the time to make law, regulatory body. So I am in favour of making laws in your interest. It requires everyone's cooperation.



He said that many questions were raised about the Digital Security Act (DSA) and which are being resolved. I am trying to solve the problems that were there by talking to the concerned people including the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Meanwhile, at his speech as special guest, the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Senior Vice President of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), demanded to form a 'Broadcast Commission' like the 'Press Council' which was established by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974.



Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "Currently broadcast journalism industry is very developed and playing an important role in the state structure. As there is no broadcast commission, there is no fixed salary structure for the staff. There is no obligation to comply with most laws."



At the same time, regarding the journalist couple Sagor Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case, the prominent journalist leader said, "It is a matter of regret and a failure of the state that justice has not yet been delivered in the Sagor-Runi murder case after a long period of time. It is shameful for us as well for the State."



Giving thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "Once electronic media was under the government. However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina first gave licence of private television channels in the country by drafting a law. She opened electronic media to the private sector. As a result, there are 40 registered TV channels and of them around 36 channels are on air."



Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka University was also present as special guest while BJC Chairman Rezwanul Haque was in the chair. Besides, BJC Trustee Syed Ishtiaq Reza, Noor Safa Zulhaj and Member Secretary of BJC Shakil Ahmed also spoke in the programme.



On the occasion, Nagarik TV Chief Reporter Shahnaz Sharmin presented a survey result on the basic availability and security of employees of 23 television channels in the country on behalf of BJC.



It was reported that there only 8 per cent of stations who pay regular salary within the 10th day of every month. And 50 per cent pay festival allowance. 13 stations suspend regular staff without giving prior notice. 18 televisions do not bear the treatment cost if injured while on duty. Weekly and public holidays are not given in 11 televisions. Most televisions do not offer earned leave.



