Primary scholarship results suspended within four hours of announcement



Within four hours of publishing the result of the primary scholarship examination on Tuesday, the Directorate of Primary Education suspended it.



Errors in the technical coding of the software said to have been the reason for suspending the result, , according to the sources of the Directorate of Primary Education.



Officials say an instruction has been issued by the Department of Primary Education (DPE) suspending all results sent across the country.



On Tuesday afternoon, after the publication of scholarship results by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the DPE gave instructions to suspend it.



Confirming the matter, several officials of the Directorate of Primary Education said that a committee is meeting under the leadership of the Director General of the Directorate to resolve the issue. There will be a solution soon.



Department of Primary Education (DPE), Senior Systems Analyst, Anuj Kumar Roy said the result was delayed due to technical issues. We are in a meeting to resolve it at the earliest. Hope it will be resolved today.



Meanwhile, it's found that a student who didn't appear at the Primary Scholarship Examination held in 2022, got scholarship under the general grade in Kurigram. Sajeeb Ali is a student of Char Gorok Mondol Govt Primary School in Phulbari upazila.



Upazila education office sources said the student filled form for appearing at the exam but was absent. His name was found on the general scholarship recipients' list. This year, 44 and 37 students received scholarships under the talent pool and general grade respectively in the upazila.



The student, along with two others, did not sit for the examination, said Shafiqul Alam, the acting headmaster of Char Gorok Mondol Govt Primary School. Besides, Ashrafuzzaman, assistant upazila education officer, said he's aware of the matter.



"The headmaster of his school confirmed that he didn't appear at the test. We will investigate how this happened," he said.



Shahidul Islam, district primary education officer, said they will investigate the matter if his name is not found in the list sent by the upazila office.



Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh government released the results of the primary school scholarship exam, which was taken across the country in December after a gap of 13 years. A total of 82,383 primary students are going to get scholarships in the ongoing year across Bangladesh, said the State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Tuesday.



Among them, 33,000 students will get talent pool scholarships and 49,383 students will get general scholarships, he said at a press conference organised by the ministry at the secretariat for punishing the results of the primary scholarship examinations.



A total of 4,82,904 examinees participated in the examinations. After 13 years, the primary scholarship examinations were held on December 30, 2022 across the country.



