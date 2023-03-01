All haor roads to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM

MITHAMAIN, Feb 28: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday declared that all roads in the haor regions will be elevated for unhindered water flow, aquaculture and maintaining smooth waterways.



"I have already gave directives that in every haor, beel and wetland area each and every road will be elevated. This will not be filled with soil," she said.



The premier said this while addressing a programme on the occasion of inaugurating Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment at Mithamain here.



She said that all roads will be elevated so that the water flow during the rainy season will not be hindered, the fish movement and boat plying will not be obstructed and the communication system for the people will not be hampered.



"We want to do that. This way the communication from the cantonment to Sylhet and Dhaka will be easy," she said.



Hasina said that that this cantonment will play a pivotal role in maintaining overall security in the haor (wetland ecosystem) areas.

"Besides, our defence system in the North-Eastern region will be strengthened," she added.



She said that people of the haor areas always fight against the adverse situation of the environment for their survival.



She said that valiant freedom fighter President Abdul Hamid has been elected repeatedly from this area since 1970 election and served the mass people.



"Remaining beside the people of this remote area and sharing of their wellbeing and woes he (President Hamid) worked tirelessly to change their fates."



She mentioned that when he became the president he wished to establish a cantonment in this area which will contribute to the region's overall development.



"As per his wish we have set up this cantonment," she said.



She said that the president has always played his role as deputy leader, deputy speaker, speaker and the president with utmost sincerity.



"Whatever the post he held, he played his role with utmost sincerity and successfully. He has finished his two tenures as the president. We have decided to named the cantonment after him," she said.



The PM said that the President Hamid had a big role in country's Independence and building the country after the Liberation War.



"He is a devoted soul and lead an honest life to serve the people of his country. So we are very much happy to name this cantonment after him."



The prime minister said that although Bangladesh believes in the world peace, It is very much regretful that country's advancement has been barred due to the coronavirus pandemic and worldwide recession, and following the Ukriane-Russia war.



"The world is suffering from economic recession due to that. The prices of essentials and transportation cost has been increased significantly. Price of each and every item is out of reach," she said.



She said that developed countries are also suffering from this.



" But in our country we have been able to move the wheels of the economy. This is necessary as the prices of food items have been increased."



She said that to avoid any unwanted situation in Bangladesh, she has urged all not to leave single inch of land uncultivated.



"We will bring all fallow lands under cultivation, we will produce our own food, if necessary we will help others. But we have to do our own job," she asserted.



She said that the government will keep the economy moving it's not hit by the wave of recession.



"We have to move with caution, we have to maintain austerity and save our resources," she told the event.



PM Hasina said that the Awami League government has hauled the organisational structure of the army as they have established 17 infantry divisions in Sylhet, 10 infantry divisions in Ramu and 7 infantry divisions in Barisal.



She said that the government also, in the last 4 years established 3 brigades and 58 small and large units under various formations.

At the same time, she said, they have established 27 small and big units as ad hoc and reorganised 9 organisations.



Last year, she continued, they have established Sheikh Russell Cantonment in Mawa-Jazira.



"At present, two new cantonments are in progress at Rajbari and Trishal," she added.



Sheikh Hasina said that they are working hard to modernise the army.



She said so far, the army has procured state-of-the-art aircraft, helicopters, Tiger MLRS, Shorad Missiles, 4th generation tanks, APCs, missiles and other war equipment.



Besides, advanced IT equipment and modern vehicles have been purchased, she added.



About the CMHs, the premier said that the CHMs have been equipped with modern medical equipment.



She said they have organised advanced training and accommodation and constructed mess and SM barrack for army personnel of all ranks.



"We have also increased other facilities including salary and ration," she said.



Turning to the eating habits of Bengalis, she said, "I have arranged two meals of rice and fish-meat instead of bread for the military people"



She also raised flag, released balloons, inspected the parade and took salute.



She planted a tree sapling there and signed on the visitor's book. UNB

