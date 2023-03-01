Tk 35,000cr cut in ADP planned

Revised ADP for FY '23 to be approved today

The government has taken various initiatives to cope with the global crisis. For this, cuts have been made in various projects. As a result, a maximum of Tk 30,000 to Tk 35,000 crore will be saved, said the Ministry of Planning.



This has been captured from the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the current fiscal year 2022-23. The revised ADP amount is Tk 256,003 crore.



The revised ADP will be approved in a meeting chaired by ECNEC chairperson Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar NEC conference room in the capital on Wednesday.



Sources said, many ministries and departments could not spend money. No ministry could even waive off foreign loans.



On Tuesday, Planning Ministry sources said that due to economic pressure, the government has divided the projects into 'A', 'B' and 'C' categories only after three months of the current fiscal year. Apart from this, priority projects are also listed in the allocation of funds. Category 'A' projects are being implemented with highest priority. In these projects, the entire amount allocated in the current ADP will be spent. Allocation (domestic source funds) to category 'B' projects has been reduced by 25 per cent. And 'C' category projects are being kept alive with nominal allocation. At present 646 projects are placed in 'A' category, 636 projects in 'B' category and 81 projects in 'C' category.



During the prioritisation of the project, it was said that it would save about Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 crore. Apart from this, another Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 crores will be saved in various types of austerity. In all, it is estimated Tk 30,000 to Tk 35,000 crore.



Development researcher Dr Zaid Bakht said that the government had been enlarging its development-budget outlay every year and taking higher numbers of projects without boosting its implementation capacity.



"The capacity of the agencies is still below the standard. The government should improve the capacity first," he added.



It must ensure proper coordination among the agencies strictly, time-to-time troubleshooting and take top priority projects rather than hundreds of less-important ones in the ADP, Bakht suggests.



According to sources, the austerity measures taken to offset the adverse impact of the Russia-Ukraine war seem to have badly affected implementation of the government's ADP.



According to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) data, only 28.16 per cent of the ADP has been implemented during the first six months of 2022-23 fiscal year, the second worst performance in eight years.



In July-January of 2015-16 fiscal, the country's ADP implementation was 28 per cent. During the same period last fiscal year, it achieved 30.21 per cent.



Prof Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a fiscal year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality."



He said the overall economy has been affected in this fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



In our country, usually towards the end of the fiscal year, the pace of development work increases a lot in May-June. Economists believe that this trend is not good.



They said 62 ministries and divisions, including transport, power, energy, education, health and rural development, requested more allocation for the current fiscal, resulting in a larger budget for the ADP.



Analysis of the updated data of ADP shows that a total of 1,496 projects have been included in ADP this fiscal year. The expenditure of money allocated for these projects has improved compared to other years.



