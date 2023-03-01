Momen leaves for Delhi today to join G20 FMs' meet  

Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen is scheduled to leave for New Delhi today (Wednesday) to join the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting on March 1-2.



The Foreign Minister said Dhaka would propose New Delhi to raise the demand of stopping Russia-Ukraine conflict during the G20 foreign minister's meeting.



"We have many suggestions that India could raise at G20 we will advocate to stop the war (between Russian and Ukraine) to make environment for ensuring peaceful development," Momen told the reporters



Foreign Minister will have a number of bilateral meetings including with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Foreign Ministry sources said.



US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting on March 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be on a three-day visit to India to participate in the G2O Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi from March 1-2, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



"I cannot tell all the names at this moment, but there are meetings with the Foreign Ministers of France, Sweden and India and in addition to two-three more countries," Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen told reporters on Tuesday at the Jatiya Press Club.



Replying to a question regarding any planned meeting with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on the sidelines of G20, Momen said on Tuesday, "I will be travelling to the USA in April at the invitation of the US side where we will have the meeting."



"We feel much honoured," Foreign Minister Momen earlier, said.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 this year as a guest.



It comprises 19 countries --Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA, and the European Union.



In the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Momen said, Bangladesh will put forward its views and suggestions including finding ways for stopping war and proper implementation of SDGs.



"We will present our views and suggestions. We want development in a peaceful environment," Momen said.



India, holding G20 presidency, has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries to its meetings and summit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India said in a statement earlier.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit which will be held in September 9 and 10 this year in New Delhi. The Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has handed over the formal invitation letter to the Prime Minister few days back during a bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.



The G20 foreign ministers' meeting will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment.



Apart from the G20 leaders, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Oman Head of State Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have been invited to the G20 Summit.



