Power price hiked by 5pc from today

The government issued a circular on Tuesday night increasing the electricity price per unit by 5 per cent at the retail level, making it the third such hike over two months.



"The order shall come into force from Wednesday (March 1)", the gazette reads.



According to the new order, the retail tariff was raised at different levels of consumers. The tariff was raised for lower-level consumers by an average 5 per cent to Tk 4.35 from Tk 4.14 (each kilowatt hour) per unit. Bulk tariff was not raised this time.



Earlier on January 13, the government raised the electricity tariff by 5 per cent at the retail level with effect from January 1 and on January 12 raised again by 5 per cent with effect from February 1.



On November 21, the bulk power tariff was hiked by 20 per cent to Tk 6.20 per kilowatt hour by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) with effect from December 1.



The government recently amended the BERC Act empowering the Power Division to raise power, gas and petroleum fuel by administrative power anytime it wants.



Applying that amended Act, the new gazette notification was issued to raise the electricity tariff at bulk and retail levels, bypassing the authorities of the energy regulator.



Meanwhile, energy experts believe the tariff enhancement decision came in compliance with the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that recently approved $4.5 billion in loan to Bangladesh.



CAB Vice President Dr Shamsul Alam said, "In the last 12 years, the government has increased the power tariff at retail level 12 times, unfortunately for the last three times it increased the tariff through issuing gazette notifications, an arbitrary order. There is no justification for this increase. The government says it is incurring a huge loss but people have to pay, nobody can challenge as there is no functional regulatory body to oversee the issue, the government is now able to bypass the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission."



In February, 2020 the government increased power tariff at all levels, in bulk it was 8.4 per cent per unit and at retail level it was 5.3 per cent. That was a big jump and increased Tk 0.36 per unit, tariff increased to Tk 7.13 per unit.



"PDB is responsible for supplying power to the consumers, it is incurring a huge loss in buying and selling electricity to the consumers, as it is supplying it at low price and through continuing the process, PDB is now facing a Tk 40,000 crore loss," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the media recently.



"Still the government is giving a huge subsidy, the new tariff hike is very little if we compare it with the loss," the State Minister said.



Dr Shamsul Alam said in the last public hearing on power tariff, it has been proved that there is no loss in the generation side. As all the government run plants are getting 5 per cent profit margin.



"We find out that there is some loss in the transmission side, we need to pay for that but it is a small size, not a bigger one," Prof Alam added.



The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued the circular giving a fresh chart of the retail power tariff.



The government repeatedly said that to minimize the loss in the power sector, it will adjust the tariff as the power generation entity Bangladesh Power Development Board has incurred huge losses but the reality is that all the power distribution agencies are making profit through selling electricity to the consumers, Prof Alam said.



