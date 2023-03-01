Putin greets President-elect Shahabuddin

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has congratulated President-elect of Bangladesh Mohammad Shahabuddin.



"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the Russian President said in a congratulatory message to Mohammad Shahabuddin recently, according to the Russian Embassy. The Russian Embassy in Dhaka shared the message with media on Tuesday.



President Putin said the two countries have been maintaining traditionally friendly relations.



"I hope that your work during the presidential tenure will promote further development of constructive cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh in various fields," said the Russian President.



He wished President-elect Shahabuddin success, sound health and well-being.



