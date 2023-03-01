44 ‘militants’ sent to jail, 5 KNF men remanded



RANGAMATI, Feb 28: A court here on Tuesday sent 44 suspected members of militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, who were arrested in different anti-militant drives in the district, to jail in separate cases.



The court also put five members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) on a five-day remand.



Rangamati Senior Judicial Magistrate Swarna Komol passed the order when police produced 49 members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) before the court.