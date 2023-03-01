Video
Home Back Page

44 ‘militants’ sent to jail, 5 KNF men remanded

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent


RANGAMATI, Feb 28:  A court here on Tuesday sent 44 suspected members of militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, who were arrested in different anti-militant drives in the district, to jail in separate cases.

The court also put five members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) on a five-day remand.

Rangamati Senior Judicial Magistrate Swarna Komol passed the order when police produced 49 members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) before the court.



