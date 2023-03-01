Video
PM ensures balanced improvement in people’s lifestyle: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured balanced improvement in the lifestyle of the countrymen.

"Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, is ensuring balanced development in the living standard of the countrymen. In that continuity, the neglected hoar region, which once was isolated from the mainland, not left out now," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said valiant freedom fighter Abdul Hamid is going to complete the office of the President for two consecutive terms and on this occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina participated in a citizen rally.

"No festival was organised there. Through the development that has been achieved in the hoar region during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, there has been a visible improvement in the living standard of the people of this region," he said.

Due to the specific policies taken by the Sheikh Hasina's government, the communication system of haor region has been established with the mainland, the AL general secretary said.

He added, "A flyover is being built (in haor). In this context, a citizen rally was organised there".

Quader said during the BNP-Jamaat regime, the reign of looting was established by opening Hawa Bhaban and they played game with fate of the people but now they (BNP men) are getting irritated after seeing the development.

"Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina did not go to any festival in Kishoreganj. She went there to inaugurate the newly constructed Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment (in Kishoreganj's Mithamoin upazila), he said.

The road transport minister said Sheikh Hasina has ensured development in every field of the country.

In 1974, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated the 'Armed Forces Policy' and in line with that, Sheikh Hasina has set the Forces Goal-2030 aiming to make the armed forces modern and skilled.    BSS


