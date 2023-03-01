|
Int'l confce on business, economics kicks off today
Sixth International Conference on Business and Economics, to be hosted by the Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University (DU) kicks off in the city today.
Global Economic Vulnerability and Business Sustainability is the theme of the two-day conference.
DU Faculty of Business Studies has been hosting the conference regularly for the last six years to bring together academics and professionals to a common forum to develop strategies to meet global business challenges in the years to come.