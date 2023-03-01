Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US



A Dhaka court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take steps to freeze three bank accounts of former Chief Justice SK Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha and a three-storey house in the US in Ananta's name.



Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, also the investigation officer of the money laundering case against Sinha, submitted an application on February 20 in this regard.



The order was published on Tuesday said ACC Assistant Director (Prosecution) Md Aminul Islam.



