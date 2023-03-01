BR opens new ticketing system today

The Bangladesh Railways (BR) has made it compulsory for passengers to carry copies of their identification documents while travelling by train from today (March 1).



Other facilities are the use of point-of-sales or PoS machines in ticket-checking procedures and refund option in purchasing tickets online will be also in place from today.



Besides, seven more conditions has been implemented by BR. BR is going to include these services in the ticketing system with the aim to prevent black market ticket sales and curb fare dodging. According to BR sources, some changes have been made in the ticketing system as a part of the process of forming 'Smart Bangladesh' with the slogan of 'Ticket Jar, Bhromon Tar' (Travel for ticket owners only) in order to increase the quality of service to the passengers.



Seven conditions that are integrating with the purchase of BR tickets include firstly, passengers aged 12-18 years can purchase tickets individually through railway account registered with the name of their parents and NID, or account registered with birth registration number and by uploading birth certificate.



