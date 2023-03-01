Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US happy over land, maritime, airport security screening  

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Department of State has said Bangladesh has the capacity to patrol land and maritime borders and has improved cargo and passenger airport screening with updated equipment, procedures, and increased staff, a latest report released on Tuesday by the US says.

Bangladesh does not systematically use API/PNR passenger information to screen travellers before flights arrive, the report claimed.
The Department of State issued the 2021 Country Reports on Terrorism (CRT), which provide a detailed look at the counterterrorism environment in that year.

However, it said airline security is not as strong, Bangladesh has initiated e-passports for all and shares information with INTERPOL, but has no dedicated terrorist watchlist, according to the report.

A US "Alert List" project is under government consideration.  

In 2019, the ATT sentenced to death seven terrorists for their roles in the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

Each year, the CRT provides insight on important issues in the fight against terrorism and helps the United States make informed decisions about policies, programmes, and resource allocations to build counterterrorism capacity and resilience around the globe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
44 ‘militants’ sent to jail, 5 KNF men remanded
If govt stops money laundering, IMF loan wouldn't be necessary: Fakhrul
PM ensures balanced improvement in people’s lifestyle: Quader
Int'l confce on business, economics kicks off today
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
BR opens new ticketing system today
US happy over land, maritime, airport security screening  
Probe body finds negligence of proctor, hall provost, house tutor


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft