Probe body finds negligence of proctor, hall provost, house tutor

The judicial investigation committee formed in line with the High Court order has found evidence of serious negligence on the part of the authorities regarding the case of beating and physically abusing a student of the Islamic University, Kushtia.



In this incident, the university proctor showed extreme indifference in fulfilling the duties assigned to him. Besides, the hall provost and house tutor have shown negligence and failure in fulfilling their duties, according to the probe committee report, which was submitted before a HC bench on Tuesday.



Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy placed the probe report before the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil during the hearing on a writ petition.



The probe body also found the involvement of six students including Chhatra League leader Sanjida Chowdhury Antora in torturing and assaulting the female student.



The five other students were identified as Tabassum Islam, Lima, Urmee, Muabia and Meem.



According to the report, Ontora told everyone to slap Fulpari one by one. Lima snatched Fulpari's mobile phone and they all forced her to grovel at Ontora's feet.



Besides, Antara, Tabassum, Meem, Urmi, Muabia and others harassed Fulpari when the provost was present at the hall. At one point, the victim was forced by Antora to give a bond.



The court wanted to know what measures have been taken regarding the incident.



The deputy attorney general then informed the court that the five accused were expelled from the university hall.



After receiving the report, the HC bench fixed March 1 (today) for passing its order.



The court also asked the deputy attorney general to submit the rules and regulations regarding Islamic University by March 1.



Advocate Gazi Md Mohsin moved the writ petitioner and Azgar Hossain Tuhin assisted him. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.



Fulpari, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League's vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on February 12.



The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.

The BCL leader also threatened that she would release the video on social media if the student disclosed the matter to anyone, according to the complainant.



The probe bodies submitted their probe reports to the university administration on Sunday (26 February).

The report also found allegations of the victim to be true and identified six students in torturing and assaulting the female student.



