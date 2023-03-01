

Vote for ‘Boat’ to continue development efforts: PM



"The next national election will be held in December next or January, 2024. I urge you to again vote for the "Boat" and bring Awami League to power and thus give another scope to serve you," she said while addressing as the chief guest a grand rally held at the Helipad Ground here today (Tuesday).



The Prime Minister asked all to raise their hand in favour of "Boat" and thus for the development as the AL government has made a massive change by making Bangladesh a model of development on the world stage in the last 14 years.



In reply, the people who thronged in thousands at the venue to see and hear Sheikh Hasina, waved their hands in support of the "Boat".



"Bangladesh has turned around in the last 14 years and has achieved dignity by transforming into a developing nation. Bangladesh has appeared as the role model for the development. Bangladesh is advancing and will march ahead," she said.



The Prime Minister said whenever had the BNP-Jamaat clique assumed power, they brought untold sufferings for the countrymen and on the contrary, whenever Awami League was voted to power, the fate of the people changed.



Mentioning that BNP was formed illegally by a military dictator who grabbed power violating the county's constitution, she said, "They (BNP) can give nothing to the people rather can torture and loot them."



AL Central Committee General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, MP, and Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Kishoreganj-4 constituency lawmaker Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, Kishoreganj district AL Acting President Advocate Zillur Rahman and General Secretary MA Afzal, among others, spoke at the rally, organised by the Mithamoin Upazila AL.



Mithamoin Upazila AL President and General Secretary Principal Abdul Haque and Babu Samir Kumar Baishnob presided over and moderated respectively the meeting.



Sheikh Hasina thanked the Kishoreganj people for voting for Awami League in the last election and said Kishoreganj which was always neglected has now become a developed district.



"If the Awami League is voted to power in the next election, the measures taken by the government to ensure overall development of the haor region will be continued,'' she added.



The Prime Minister said she inaugurated today a cantonment at Mithamoin after the name of President Abdul Hamid.



She said three persons from Kishoreganj - Syed Nazrul Islam, Zillur Rahman and Abdu Hamid - were elected as the president and led the country as the heads of the state.



Briefly describing the huge development carried out by her government across Kishoreganj, she said the inhabitants of Kishoreganj had no other way except boat during rainy season and their legs during winter to reach any destination, but the things have changed now, people can move round the year from one place to another place.



Besides, navigability of the rivers and canals of the haor areas has been ensured through dredging so that the water does no damage the crops in the areas, adding that her government is now taking measures to protect crops.



The Prime Minister said that she found people had no food, they had torn clothes, skinny bodies, there was no way for communication and the people were living an unendurable life when she returned to the country in 1981. �BSS



