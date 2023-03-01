PM served with 16 fish dishes at President’s village home

MITHAMAIN, Feb 28: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Tuesday served with 16 dishes of sweet water haor fish at a lunch hosted by President M Abdul Hamid at his residence at Mithamain village of Kishoreganj.



The president's family sources said the prime minister's choice was highly considered in choosing the menu that also included local desserts.



Hasina went to the president's ancestral home for the lunch after opening "Beer Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment" at around 11:05am.



The fish items included curry, bhuna and dopeyeja dishes of Rui, Katol, Chital , Pabda, Golsa Tengra, Kalibaush, Shol, Bain bhuna, Chingri, Boal, Grass carp, Bacha, Ritha, Pangas- with Rata Boro rice. UNB



