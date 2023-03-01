6 get life imprisonment for murder in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 28: A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life term imprisonment for killing a man in 2009.

Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Judge Mahmuda Khatun handed down the punishment.



The convicts are- Sheikh Mashiur, Md. Aslam Hussain Liton, Md. Sweet, Ashraful, Md. Sahid and Md. Mintu.



The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each, in default, to suffer six months morerigorous imprisonment.



According to the prosecution, on 29 September 2009, the convicts chopped Azizul Islam at Khalishpur in the city over previous enmity, leaving him critically injured.



Later, local rescued Azizul and rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital where Azizul succumbed to his injuries.



Sheikh Jalal Uddin Raju, a cousin of the deceased, filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station over the death.



On February 28, 2010, investigating officer of the case Sub Inspector Abdur Rahman submitted a charge sheet in the court mentioning the names of the six accused. UNB



