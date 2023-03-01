Video
City News

BD reports 11 more Covid cases

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported eleven more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,829, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.56 per cent from Monday's 0.44 per cent as 1,982 samples were tested.

The recovery rate increased to 98.27 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    UNB


