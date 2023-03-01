Video
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:36 AM
City News

Former, expelled CU students asked to leave dorms by March 15

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 28: The authorities at Chattogram University on Tuesday asked former and expelled students to leave the dormitories by March 15.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the University's Board of Residence, Health and Discipline, said a notice issued by the university administration on Monday night.

The authorities also decided to conduct regular operations on the campus area to stop selling and consumption of drugs, said the notice.

Legal action will be taken if anyone, who is not a student or has no connection to the institution,is found on the campus after March 15, added the notice.     UNB


