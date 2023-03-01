8-month-old son hanged from tree, tortured in Narail, father arrested

NARAIL, Feb 28: Police have arrested a man allegedly for torturing his 8-month-old son hanging from a tree for not getting dowry from his wife at Raghunathpur village in Lohagara upazila of the district.



The arrestee is Mamun Sheikh, 33, of the village.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara police station Nasir Uddin said victim Al Habib's mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at the police station on Monday evening.



The accused was produced before the court which sent him to jail on Tuesday, added the OC.



According to the case statement, Mamun married Kulsum Begum 13 years ago. The couple has been blessed with three children.



Mamun used to demand money as dowry from Kulsum since their marriage. Mamun married again without the permission of his first wife Kulsum one year ago.



On Monday afternoon, he started torturing Kulsum again for money. As she refused to give money, Mamun hanged his 8-month-old son from a tree and tortured him inhumanly.



Later the photo of the torture went viral on social media Facebook. UNB



