Madrasa head arrested for raping 4th-grader in Sylhet

SYLHET, Feb 28: A madrasa head was arrested on charge of raping a class-four female student in Jaintapur upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The arrestee is Mawlana Masood Azhar, head and founder of Raozatul Islam Chakta Madrasa and joint general secretary of the upazila unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.



According to the victim's family, the accused allegedly raped the fourth-grader in a room after closing its doors at the institution in Darbato union of the upazila on Saturday morning.



Later, her father lodged a complaint at the local police station in this connection. Police arrested him from Manikpara Eidgaon under the union on Tuesday afternoon.



Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur police station, confirmed the news of the arrest saying that the accused will be produced before a court on Wednesday. UNB



