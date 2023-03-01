Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 March, 2023, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM seeks Argentina’s help in developing BD football

Published : Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

PM seeks Argentina’s help in developing BD football

PM seeks Argentina’s help in developing BD football

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday sought Argentina's cooperation in developing Bangladesh football as the Latin American country's visiting Minister for Foreign, International Trade and Worship Affairs Santiago Andres Cafiero paid a courtesy call on her.

"Help develop our football. Messi and Argentina football are very familiar up to our grassroots level," PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

According to Nazrul Islam, the premier also stressed boosting cooperation between Bangladesh and Argentina on various issues of mutual interests that include trade, commerce, economic, social, cultural and tourism sectors.

Expressing her government's keenness on strengthening communication with Argentina, she said Dhaka is very much eager to bolster the existing relations with Buenos Aires.

The prime minister said the two nations can change fate of their peoples by advancing their socio-economic conditions through enhanced cooperation

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said Argentina can buy RMG products, high quality pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather and footwear items from Bangladesh.

On the other hand, she said Bangladesh can import animal and vegetable fats, oil and oil seeds, fruits, dairy products and natural honey from Argentina.

She mentioned that her government is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country aimed at creating employments and making industrialisation.

The prime minister said her government is establishing strong connectivity infrastructure not only within the country but also with the neighboring countries.

Argentine minister Cafiero hoped that the economic, trade and business collaboration between the two countries will be scaled up with reopening Embassy of Argentina in Dhaka.

Argentina is very much happy with reopening its embassy in Dhaka, he said and thanked Bangladesh prime minister for providing cooperation to this end.

Appreciating the development of Bangladesh, he said, "We are highly impressed seeing the socio-economic development of Bangladesh."

Noting that it is his first visit to Bangladesh, the Argentine foreign minister expressed his satisfaction saying she never thought that Bangladesh is so beautiful country.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corrections to birth, death registrations eased
2 new dengue cases reported
6 get life imprisonment for murder in Khulna
BD reports 11 more Covid cases
Former, expelled CU students asked to leave dorms by March 15
8-month-old son hanged from tree, tortured in Narail, father arrested
Madrasa head arrested for raping 4th-grader in Sylhet
PM seeks Argentina’s help in developing BD football


Latest News
Pakistani court orders arrest of former premier Imran Khan
Torture on Fulpori demonstrates university administration’s failure: Judicial inquiry report
Bangladesh secures spot in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup as hosts
Tigers seeking good start in ODI series against England
Curtain falls on Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023
DG RAB now a Grade 1 rank officer
Elderly woman crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Chandika confident ahead of high-stakes ODI series vs England
Varsity student found dead in Gopalganj
Power tariff raised again by 5 percent at retail level
Most Read News
Court orders to seize ex-CJ Sinha’s bank accounts, house in US
IU student Phulpori was tortured brutally, according to judicial report
PM in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment
42,383 students get primary scholarships
Fire at chemical warehouse in Narayanganj
Primary scholarship exam results suspended
Man to die for killing pregnant wife in Joypurhat
Roads in haor areas to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM
Dhaka invites Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Bangladesh in Sept
Economic, trade relations will boost with Bangladesh, Argentine minister hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft