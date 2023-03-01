2 held with 6,800 Yaba tablets in city

Detective branch (DB) of police detained two alleged drug peddlers from the capital's Uttara area and recovered 6,800 pieces of yaba tablets from their possessions on Monday.

The arrestees are Md Anamul Haque and Opu Mia, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) press release said.

On a tip off, a team of DB police conducted a drive and arrested the duo with the contraband yaba tablets from Jamir Ali Market area under Uttara west police station at around 4:00pm, the release said.

A case was filed with concerned police station in this regard. BSS



