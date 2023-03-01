Teen dies after falling off moving train in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 28: An 18-year-old boy died falling off a running train while taking a selfie in Dinajpur on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Maruf, son of Anisur Rahman of Baro Baul village of Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur District.



The accident occurred in the morning near Chirirbandar railway station area, said Chiribandar Railway Station Master Shahidul Islam.



Maruf was standing at the door of Panchagarh-bound Panchagarh Express train and fell down while trying to take a selfie, he added.



He was taken to Chirirbandar Upazila Health complex with critical head injuries where doctors declared Maruf dead on arrival.



Meanwhile, the relatives took the body without a post-mortem. Bajlur Rashid, in-charge of Chirirbandar police station, said GRP police were informed about the accident. UNB



