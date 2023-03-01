Take strict action against ragging

Dear Sir



A first-year student was tortured in the name of ragging in the guest room of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall of Kushtia Islamic University (EB) and that was serious allegations. In this regard, the victim made a written complaint to the university authorities. According to the complaint, EB branch Chhatra League vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury and her associates tortured and threatened to kill in the name of ragging.



In Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST), four female students of the Department of Accountancy fell ill after being harassed by some senior students in the name of ragging. If the student fell ill, the authorities should have taken him to a doctor for treatment, but unfortunately, that was not the case. The hall authorities did not even bother to inform the higher authorities. The senior students threatened the victimized students not to disclose the matter outside the campus.



We want to end a ragging culture in all universities of the country. Allegations of ragging should be properly investigated and necessary measures should be taken. Strict action should be taken against whoever is involved in this.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)





